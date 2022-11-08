Maine candidates cast their votes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It is Election Day in Maine and it’s highlighted by three top of the ticket races including two U.S. House races and the battle for the Blaine House.

Gov. Janet Mills began the day voting in her hometown of Farmington then traveled to several other communities including Waterville.

She greeted voters at Waterville Junior High School Tuesday morning, thanking them for coming out to vote.

She told us it’s important for Mainers to exercise their right to vote saying it’s not just a tradition but the foundation of our democracy.

“I’m very proud of what my administration has been able to do for the people of Maine. We’ve governed during some very tough times, some of the most turbulent times in recent history. And we’ve come through it better than nearly every other state nearly any other state in the country. And I’m proud of what my team has done. Proud of the cooperation of the people of Maine getting through the pandemic and moving things forward,” Mills said.

Former Gov. Paul LePage voted in Edgecomb on Tuesday.

He says it is a responsibility of the voters to make it to the polls.

”You know, voting is not a privilege it’s a responsibility. We as Americans have to go to the polls and we have to elect our officials. Believe me, it’s difficult to run a political campaign because they get very nasty. But, it’s still a responsibility that we have to make sure we have a civil society,” LePage said.

First District Congresswoman Chellie Pingree greeted voters in Brunswick on Tuesday.

The North Haven resident is looking for her eighth term in the House and has won her last seven races by a double-digit margin.

She said she is confident about this year’s race, and hopes for down-ballot success for Democrats.

”I feel good. I feel like our poll’s good, but I’m worried about every race across Maine, across the country. You know, it’s a critically important year, particularly for Democrats and I hope we do well,” Pingree said.

Her opponent, Republican Ed Thelander cast his vote at Bath Middle School earlier Tuesday.

He’s a former Navy Seal with no political experience.

Thelander has criticized Pingree, saying her voting record is too liberal.

Recent polling from the University of New Hampshire shows Pingree favored by about 19 points.

Republican Bruce Poliquin voted Tuesday morning in Orrington as he looks to get his old job back as Maine’s Second District Congressman.

Poliquin then moved on to Bangor where he greeted voters at the Cross Insurance Center.

Poliquin says he loves voting and seeing a great turnout from Mainers.

With this election expected to be close, he stressed how important it is to vote.

“Well, I think it’s gonna be a close election. They usually are in the state of Maine and sometimes these these local races have decided by, you know, four or five, six votes. So it’s really important that people go out and vote. Go enjoy it. voters in the state of Maine will decide I completely trust the people say to me, I love them and I agree and I trust them. Go vote,” Poliquin said.

Polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Incumbent Congressman Jared Golden was not available for an interview on Tuesday.

