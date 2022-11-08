Hampden preschoolers head to the voting booth in Teddy Graham vote

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - People across the state are out and about voting to make their voices heard to shape their future, but perhaps there is not a race more hotly contested than the one at Highland Preschool in Hampden.

Chocolate? Honey? What about Chocolate Chip?

Those were the tough choices facing the voters.

These preschoolers did their due diligence in picking the right candidate, getting to taste test the options before making their choice.

With this information, voters went to the voting booths to make their choices.

Voter turnout was an unprecedented 100%.

Among the crowd were some very opinionated voters who had no trouble sharing their opinion.

“I voted for Chocolate Chip,” said one of them.

“Chocolate because it’s my favorite,” proclaimed another.

This election is a tradition at the school aimed at introducing these children to new concepts in a fun way.

“Easy, fundamental way for them to learn how to vote. They know their parents are doing it today. There’s simple math involved. There’s color coding, there’s tasting, and then, of course, the tally at the end to see who the actual winner is,” said teacher Tracy Beauregard.

After collecting the ballots, WABI TV5 projects that chocolate gained a majority getting 53% of the vote.

Honey got 27% and chocolate chip got 20%.

