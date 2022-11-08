Free veterans’ resources at AYCC Friday

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Alfond Youth and Community Center in Waterville is holding a Veteran’s Appreciation Week before Friday’s Veterans Day holiday.

All week long, veterans will be able to use the equipment and resources at the center for free.

The YMCA also offers a 15 percent membership discount for veterans and their families.

The main event is the Mobile Vet Center setting up on Friday.

The team offers counseling and assistance with V.A. registration and benefits access.

This is the second year the AYCC is teaming up with the Mobile Vet Center, and officials say it’s all about accessibility.

”Seeing this mobile center on wheels that has all the services that can be provided out of it was pretty unique,” AYCC C.O.O. Patrick Guerette said. “It’s definitely an eyepiece. Again, they didn’t have to go out of their way, it was brought to them. I think that convenience factor - if that is the difference in helping one person getting some services that they need help for, if that changes the outlook of that one person’s day, than it’s really worth it.”

The Center’s busy week continues Thursday with the return of the annual free community holiday dinner from 4-6:30 p.m.

All are invited.

