Federal officials arrest 3, including 2 from Maine, on international gun trafficking charges

Gun trafficking
Gun trafficking(U.S. Department of Justice)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW YORK, NY (WABI) - A man and a woman from Maine and another man from Massachusetts are facing charges related to international gun trafficking.

Federal authorities say they arrested 20-year-old Jemyni True of Corinth, 18-year-old Trenton Michael Judkins of Garland, and 21-year-old Elvis Gurrero of Massachusetts last week.

U.S. Department of Justice officials say True and Guerrero obtained firearms from straw purchasers, including Judkins. A straw purchaser is someone who gets a gun for a person who can’t legally have one, or someone who doesn’t want their name associated with the transaction.

Then, authorities say the trio was involved in sending six handguns and AR-15 style rifle in a cargo shipping container from New York City to the Dominican Republic.

True, Judkins, and Guerrero are each charged with one count of conspiring to commit an offense against the United States, namely gun trafficking, and another count of gun trafficking.

True and Judkins are also charged with obstruction of justice.

To read the full release from the U.S. Department of Justice, click here: https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/three-arrested-international-gun-trafficking-and-obstruction-justice

