Cold Tonight. Seasonable Highs Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to slowly build into the region. This will continue to produce gusty northwesterly winds that at times could gust up to 45 mph. A Wind Advisory has been issued for northern counties due to the potential for gusts up to 50 mph. Another cold night for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as lows will drop into the 20s and 30s. Winds will taper off overnight as the high settles into the region. Wind chill values will still FEEL like they are in the teens & 20s.

Wednesday will be another day with mostly sunny skies and seasonable highs. Temperatures will range from the mid to upper 40s to the low 50s. Winds will be much lighter out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

By the second half of the week, mostly sunny conditions will prevail, and temperatures should rebound with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s for Thursday and Friday. There will be additional cloud cover and the chance for a few isolated showers across far northern Maine.

Wet weather will return by the weekend as a combination of an area of low pressure and the remnants of Nicole will move in our direction. This will bring the potential for heavy rain & gusty winds through the first part of the weekend. Once this clears out, temperatures will once again drop into the 40s and low 50s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows ranging from the 20s north to the low 30s coast. Breezy northwest winds will taper off but will still gusts up to 30 mph through the first part of the night.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s and low 50s. SW wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s & 60s. A few showers possible over far northern Maine.

VETERANS DAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 50s & 60s. Late day rain will be likely to the south & west.

SATURDAY: Overcast skies with rain likely. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

