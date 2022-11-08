Bangor Mall has final Craft Fair of the year this weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re looking for another way to shop local this holiday season, here’s an idea.

The Bangor Mall is having its last Craft Fair of the year this weekend.

It will include new artists, large Transformers characters, and even a visit from Santa.

Admission is free, and everyone who attends can enter to win a $1,000 door prize.

There will be 350 vendors set-up throughout the mall.

There will also be food trucks for any shopping snack breaks.

Organizer Kathy Harvey says it will be a great shopping opportunity and a fun day out.

Harvey said, “We have a lot of people coming from Portland, New Hampshire, Canada everywhere. So it’s gonna be a fun event with a lot of wonderful price crafts. We are going to come out in support your local crafters here. They’ve had a hard couple years as everyone with COVID and we’d appreciate anyone covered stop it in and and just looking at their product and making a fun day of it. It’s just a fun event for your whole family or grab your friends and do a road trip.”

Harvey mentioned there will not be a December Fair due to weather concerns.

This weekend’s Craft Fair will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

