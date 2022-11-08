Bangor Community Connector offers free Election Day rides
Published: Nov. 7, 2022
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor voters in need of a ride Tuesday have a free option courtesy of the Community Connector.
Election Day is a free fare day.
Bus drivers will take riders to and from the Cross Insurance Center to vote.
The City says you just have to inform your bus driver that you will be going to vote, and your ride will be free.
