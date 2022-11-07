Temperatures Snapping Back To Reality

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front has now cleared the coast and our stretch of warm weather is coming to an end. Winds have turned out of the northwest behind the front and have been on the breezier side with gusts reaching up to 35 mph. The breeze will remain overnight and will send wind chill values down into the teens and 20s as lows range from the 20s and 30s. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight.

Gusty winds & chilly lows will produce wind chill values down into the teens and 20s into early Tuesday morning. (WABI)

A cold start to Election Day Tuesday especially with wind chill values down into the teens & 20s. High pressure will be slowly building into the region. This will continue to produce gusty northwesterly winds that at times could gust up to 40 mph.

Breezy northwest winds will gust up to 40 mph on Tuesday. Winds will make cooler highs FEEL much colder. (WABI)

Highs will be mostly in the 40s. The combination of the breeze & cooler temperatures will have wind chill values in the 20s and 30s for much of the day. Plenty of sunshine for the day. Another cold night for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as lows will drop into the 20s and 30s.

Winds will taper off early Wednesday morning. It will be another mostly sunny day with highs on the cooler side. Temperatures should stay mostly in the 40s.

By the second half of the week, mostly sunny conditions will prevail, and temperatures should rebound with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Wet weather will return by the weekend as a combination of an area of low pressure and the remnants of Nicole will move in our direction. This will bring the potential for heavy rain & gusty winds through the first part of the weekend. Once this clears out, temperatures will once again drop into the 40s and low 50s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows ranging from the upper 20s north to the upper 30s coast. Breezy northwest winds with gusts up to 35 mph.

ELECTION DAY: A chilly morning with wind chill values in the teens & 20s. Mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs will reach the 40s. Northwest winds will gust at times up to 40 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s & 60s. A few showers possible over far northern Maine.

VETERANS DAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 50s & 60s.

SATURDAY: Overcast skies with rain likely. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 40s.

