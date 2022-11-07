One More Warm Day Today, Much Cooler Air On The Way

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will cross the state today. Showers associated with the front will move through early this morning. Skies will then clear out from northwest to southeast by mid-late morning followed by lots of sunshine through the afternoon. Colder air will gradually move in behind the front as the day progresses. Highs will reach the 60s to low 70s for highs by late morning and early afternoon then gradually fall to the 40s north and 50s elsewhere by late afternoon. Record highs will still be possible today before the colder air arrives. Winds will pick up out of the west/northwest today with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible. Skies will be clear tonight. The northwest wind will remain gusty through the overnight with gusts to 30 MPH possible. As the colder air continues to move in, temperatures will drop back to the 30s for overnight lows, feeling colder with the wind factored in.

We’ll see a sunny and much cooler day Tuesday. Temperatures on Tuesday will only reach the low to mid-40s for highs in most locales. With strong low pressure over the Maritimes and strong high pressure across Central Canada, we’ll have a tight pressure gradient over the area resulting in a gusty northwest wind Tuesday. The wind could again gust to 30-35 MPH at times. Wednesday looks beautiful as high pressure moves overhead. We’ll see lots of sunshine, light winds and cool temperatures. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 40s to near 50°. High pressure will then slide to our south on Thursday which will turn our wind back to the southwest and bring some warmer air back into the region. A cold front will move towards Northern Maine on bringing us a bit more cloudiness for the day Thursday. Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with afternoon highs in the 50s to near 60°. Friday looks good right now with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 50s to near 60°. Wet weather returns to our forecast to start the weekend.

Today: Showers possible early then clearing, breezy and still warm. Highs between 63°-72°. Wind will become west/northwest 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear, breezy and much cooler. Lows between 31°-38°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible.

Tuesday: Plenty of sunshine, breezy and much cooler. Highs between 40°-48°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH.

Wednesday: Sunny skies. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. A bit warmer with highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

