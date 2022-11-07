Maine Discovery Museum getting exhibit update

By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve visited the Maine Discovery Museum in Bangor recently, you may have noticed something is missing.

But, not for long!

Over the last month, the long-standing river exhibit has been demolished to make way for a new and improved one.

We’re told it took a lot of wear and tear over the past 21 years from being a water exhibit, but things are shaping up for the new look and new activities.

The museum is raising funds for the exhibit update with a travel raffle, and an upcoming 90s themed Gala.

Museum director Kate Dickerson says she’s excited about what the new addition will has to offer.

Dickerson said: “We’re revamping it and we’re going to focus on the Penobscot River watershed. So we’re going to have a brand new water exhibit and then some standalone other interactives are focused on the river and Penobscot River watershed in particular and how important it is for Maine in our region. And we’re doing you know, this is one of the behind-the-scenes part that people get to see with the museum when you when you go look at it is it’s not just a question of getting a new exhibit. It’s how do we build out the exhibit so that the infrastructure is good so people are safe and can enjoy it and all that.”

The exhibit is due to reopen March 2023, just in time for the Maine Science Festival.

For more information about the fundraising efforts, go to MaineDiscoveryMuseum.org.

