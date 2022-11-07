Hunters now able to purchase another antlerless deer permit online

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Effective Monday, all hunters will be able to purchase another antlerless deer permit online.

Hunters who were issued a permit through the lottery and claimed their permit by the deadline can purchase three antlerless deer permits- one through the lottery, and two online.

This second online purchase starts at 9 am.

First come, first served antlerless deer permits have been available for purchase online only since October 11TH.

Proceeds from the antlerless deer permit fee will help fund the purchase and management of deer wintering areas (DWAs), primarily in northern Maine.

Deer wintering areas are a critical habitat for white-tailed deer living at the northern end of their range.

