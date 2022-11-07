Hannaford offering discount to veterans, active military and family Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve been shopping lately, you know that prices are up, and every little bit helps.

This Friday Hannaford is giving all veterans, active duty military, and their family members a break on their grocery bill. On Nov. 11, Veterans Day, the supermarket is offering a 10% discount to those who qualify.

All you need to do is identify yourself to the cashier and you will receive the discount.

It’s also available on Hannaford To Go online orders with the promo code “VETERAN 10.”

Beer, liquor, and pharmacy prescriptions are excluded from the discount.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.