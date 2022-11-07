Challenger Learning Center hosts annual potato drive

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s that time of year!

You can stock up on your potatoes and help your community, in one sweep.

The Challenger Learning Center in Bangor is hosting their Annual Spud Drive.

The drive supports them and the Salvation Army of Bangor.

$25 gets you a 50 pound bag of potatoes.

They’re $20 per bag if you buy two or more.

The russet potatoes come from Doyen Farms in Aroostook County.

You can buy a bag to keep for yourself or to donate.

Executive Director Kirsten Hibbard says it’s a great to help two organizations at once.

“It’s a really great opportunity to help the Challenger center raise funds to continue our mission, but also a chance to really give back this season and to give it to the Salvation Army who’s going to use it immediately,” Hibbard said. “Sometimes people ‘Oh, what should I, what should I do?’ you know what buy a bag for yourself, you know, split it between your family, send those loved ones home with some extra potatoes after the meal. But then think of it one for you one to donate.”

They’re accepting orders until Nov. 16, or until while supplies last.

You can find the fundraiser here.

