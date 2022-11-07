Challenger Learning Center hosts annual potato drive

Challenger Learning Center
Challenger Learning Center(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s that time of year!

You can stock up on your potatoes and help your community, in one sweep.

The Challenger Learning Center in Bangor is hosting their Annual Spud Drive.

The drive supports them and the Salvation Army of Bangor.

$25 gets you a 50 pound bag of potatoes.

They’re $20 per bag if you buy two or more.

The russet potatoes come from Doyen Farms in Aroostook County.

You can buy a bag to keep for yourself or to donate.

Executive Director Kirsten Hibbard says it’s a great to help two organizations at once.

“It’s a really great opportunity to help the Challenger center raise funds to continue our mission, but also a chance to really give back this season and to give it to the Salvation Army who’s going to use it immediately,” Hibbard said. “Sometimes people ‘Oh, what should I, what should I do?’ you know what buy a bag for yourself, you know, split it between your family, send those loved ones home with some extra potatoes after the meal. But then think of it one for you one to donate.”

They’re accepting orders until Nov. 16, or until while supplies last.

You can find the fundraiser here.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown
Road rage graphic
Farmington Police arrest Florida woman in road rage incident
Poll question
Poll questions and results
owen adair
UPDATE: Body found in search for Vinalhaven man

Latest News

Maine Discovery Museum
Maine Discovery Museum getting exhibit update
Bangor faces plow driver shortage
Hannaford offering discount to veterans, active military and family Friday
Rockland Police
Rockland police grappling with a juvenile crime wave