Bucksport celebrates first state girls soccer championship

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Bucksport was on a mission to the State Class C Girls Soccer Championship after falling to Maranacook, 5-0, in the 2021 title game.

Golden Bucks defeated Maranacook, 2-1, in Class C title game (WABI)

“It is so awesome. I’m so glad we finally got our revenge from last year. Our seniors deserve this. They’ve worked so hard,” said Jetta Shook, sophomore goalkeeper.

“It’s very cool and exciting because we practiced super hard. We were just excited to get back at them,” said Addison Goss, freshman midfielder.

Natasha Monreal lived out her dream with the opening goal.

“It’s insane. I always wanted to do it. I always imagined it. I always wanted that feeling of scoring, and I finally did it. I got so excited,” said Monreal, junior left wing.

Alyx Frazell added another in the first half.

“It feels awesome just to score. Addison had the most beautiful cross ever to me. I kicked it with my left foot into the top right corner,” said Frazell, senior midfielder.

Frazell’s goal would stand as the game-winner thanks to a heroic defensive effort.

“Our coaches say to slam the door so Maranacook couldn’t get through. We just had a mindset of scoring and at the same time making sure we’re coming back for defense and really just shutting Maranacook out,” said Monreal.

The 2-1 win gave the Golden Bucks their first Gold Ball in girls soccer.

“It’s crazy. We’ve all been working together since we were literally eight. To finally do it our senior year with this group of girls, we’re just family. It means so much to all of us,” said Ella Hosford, senior forward.

Shook explained that the Golden Bucks came into the Maranacook championship rematch “a lot more confident” this time around.

Hosford said she’s more thrilled for the team’s accomplishment than becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer last season.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.