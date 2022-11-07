Bangor faces plow driver shortage

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been a nice run of mild weather, but here in Maine we know the snow will be here eventually.

In Bangor, the only question is - who will plow it?

The city’s public works department is down 13 people from its 40-person plow team. They would like to make at least five hires to get the deficit down to eight, which is what it was last year when they were able to make it work.

Anyone with a Class B license is encouraged to apply.

“The job market right now is very competitive. We’ve had a hard time filling all those positions. If you’re interested in snow plowing, even if it’s just part time, we’re talking about bringing on some part time people just to work during storms. We’re looking at all options right now. Having this many vacant positions, we’re looking at everything we can do to make sure that we’re serving the residents of Bangor to the best of our abilities,” said Aaron Huotari, public works director.

Bangor just started a program that pays folks to earn their commercial driver’s license and then become public works employees. That program also aims to ease the ongoing shortage of Community Connecter drivers.

