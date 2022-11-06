Windswept Gardens hosts indoor craft fair

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Over the weekend Windswept Gardens welcomed in the public for their Harvest Fest.

While the weather in November is traditionally frightful.

Inside the greenhouse it was certainly delightful.

“And now we know why Frosty melted!” said vendor Laura Scott of the warmth inside the greenhouse.

The warmth also resonated through the conversations between those in attendance.

Some even sharing how they make their art with others.

“It’s amazing because I get to learn a new skill and a new art and something that I wasn’t aware of. And so that’s broadened my horizons as a creative person, so I appreciate that,” Scott added.

Available for purchase were a ton of different clothes, decorations and more.

Some handmade by the vendors.

“I think it’s the creativity and the fact that it comes from your soul in your heart,” said Leanne LeClair who was selling her glass art to benefit Cali’s Paws for a Cause.

“You know, I like something that’s homemade that you know, somebody else has created from their inspiration from wherever they got it,” LeClair added.

Even though there’s no snow on the ground yet, many swung by the fest with the holidays on the mind.

“They’ve been really excited to shop for the holidays and they’re nice. They said that they want to have things that can’t find in a local store. So they’re looking for handmade handcrafted items that mean something to the person that they’re giving it to,” said Scott.

While the warm temperatures will certainly wither out soon the dedication and passion of these craftspeople will remain.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.