Newport business gets festive for upcoming holiday season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Newport.

One business is getting a head start on decorating and festivities.

Main Street Floral and Design hosted their fourth annual Whoville Christmas Open House this weekend!

Many sweet treats, festive decorations, and holiday cheer were offered to guests.

“I love Christmas, I love Christmas,” said Owner Shantelle Edkins. “This year we went really big and did a life-sized gingerbread house for the kids to come out, have a cookie, reindeer stuff. We actually do adopt an elder, so with a $20 donation we actually go to the local residents and everyone gets a flower arrangement for Christmas.”

The shop is located at 157 Main Street, and will be decorated for the rest of the holiday season.

