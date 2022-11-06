Newport business gets festive for upcoming holiday season

Newport business gets festive for upcoming holiday season
Newport business gets festive for upcoming holiday season(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Newport.

One business is getting a head start on decorating and festivities.

Main Street Floral and Design hosted their fourth annual Whoville Christmas Open House this weekend!

Many sweet treats, festive decorations, and holiday cheer were offered to guests.

“I love Christmas, I love Christmas,” said Owner Shantelle Edkins. “This year we went really big and did a life-sized gingerbread house for the kids to come out, have a cookie, reindeer stuff. We actually do adopt an elder, so with a $20 donation we actually go to the local residents and everyone gets a flower arrangement for Christmas.”

The shop is located at 157 Main Street, and will be decorated for the rest of the holiday season.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown
Road rage graphic
Farmington Police arrest Florida woman in road rage incident
owen adair
UPDATE: Body found in search for Vinalhaven man

Latest News

High school soccer and field hockey state final highlights - clipped version
High school soccer and field hockey state final highlights
Maine’s election integrity to be tested again on Election Day
Mostly cloudy today with temperatures reaching the 70's. Showers move in tonight.
Wardens are looking for information regarding a Bald Eagle that was shot and injured in...
Maine Warden Service investigate illegally shot moose and bald eagle