Mostly cloudy, with showers north late this afternoon and tonight

A slow moving cold front brings in mostly cloudy skies today, and some showers tonight.
By Michael Fecca
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today a slow-moving cold front begins to push in from the west, weakening as it does so. Out ahead of the front there will be some isolated to scattered showers. The bulk of these showers will move through areas like Greenville, Millinocket, and Houlton, tonight. However, I do think some isolated patches of rain or drizzle make their way down into the Bangor area as well. But overall, today we’ll be seeing mostly cloudy skies with temperatures pushing the 70′s once again, some location may even break some records today. Winds increase a bit today, out of the southwest at around 10-15 mph. As we head into tonight lows only drop into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s.

Showers linger into Monday morning, but we dry up and skies brighten as we head into Monday afternoon. Monday, high temperatures continue to reach the upper 60′s and lower 70′s for areas East of Greenville. Then finally, this stretch of warm weather ends by Tuesday where highs drop down into the lower 50′s and upper 40′s, lows drop down into the 30′s. High pressure also returns for the bulk of next week keeping us sunny and dry for the end of the week, temperatures also creep back up into the 60′s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies, slow moving cold front approaches from the northwest, showers tonight mainly north of Bangor. Highs range between 65-71. Winds will be out of SW at around 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers move in north of Bangor and linger into Monday morning. Lows only drop between 55-60. Winds will be out of the W at around 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Isolated showers AM, drying up by the afternoon, partly cloudy skies, highs reaching the upper 60′s and low 70′s.

TUESDAY: Sunny, highs temperatures only get into the upper 40′s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, highs reach the upper 40′s and low 50′s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs reach the upper 50′s and lower 60′s

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies, temperatures reach the lower 60′s.

