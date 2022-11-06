Maine Warden Service investigate illegally shot moose and bald eagle

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine Game Wardens are investigating what they say was the illegal killing of a moose in northern Aroostook County.

The moose was found in Township 13 covered with tree tops and branches.

They say it was shot in a clear cut near mile 36 on the Rocky Brook Road during the week of September 26, and then left there.

Wardens are also looking for information regarding a Bald Eagle that was shot and injured in Mattawamkeag.

Game Wardens were called to the Wilderness Park Road to help an eagle that could not fly located near the Mattawamkeag River.

Wardens were able to catch the eagle and bring it a licensed rehabilitation facility where X-rays of the eagle revealed shotgun pellets in its body.

Anyone with any information regarding these two wildlife crimes are encouraged to contact Operation Game Thief at 1-800-ALERT-US.

Operation Game Thief is offering rewards of $4,500 reward for the eagle, and $3,000 for the moose for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the illegal killing of the moose and injuring the eagle.

