Former UMaine shortshop Jeremy Peña 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP

Houston Astros Jeremy Pena (3) reacts after scoring on a base hit by Alex Bregman against the...
Houston Astros Jeremy Pena (3) reacts after scoring on a base hit by Alex Bregman against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of Game 4 of an American League Championship baseball series, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in New York.(Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By The Associated Press
Updated: 2 hours ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Jeremy Peña became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 25-year-old shortstop singled to chase Zack Wheeler in Game 6, giving the Astros two baserunners for the first time in the game.

Yordan Alvarez followed with a go-ahead, three-run homer that sent the Astros to a 4-1 victory.

Peña also won a Gold Glove Award and AL Championship Series MVP. He’s the first hitter to win those three awards in a career, and he did it all in his rookie season, per OptaSTATS.

Peña was a star at the University of Maine, where he played three seasons for the Black Bears, starting every game of his career.

In his junior season in 2018, Pena led the Black Bears in triples and runs scored and was named to the America East Second Team.

He was then drafted by the Astros in the third round of the June 2019 draft with the 102nd overall pick.

