Brewer hosts 17th annual Rock and Gem Show this weekend

The Penobscot Mineral and Lapidary Club hosts state-and-nationwide vendors at the Brewer Auditorium
From 17th Annual Rock and Gem Show in Brewer ME 11/05/2022
From 17th Annual Rock and Gem Show in Brewer ME 11/05/2022(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Today marked the start of the 17th Annual Rock and Gem Show running this weekend.

Hosted by the Penobscot Mineral and Lapidary Club, this is the show’s second consecutive year since COVID-19 put the event out of commission in 2020.

The show features over 20 vendors, the majority from Maine, at over 70 tables. You can find endless displays of dazzling rocks, minerals, jewelry, fossils, gems, and gifts to browse and shop from. Not to mention the hourly door prizes available for attendees, giving everyone the chance to get something good!

“We’ve probably had 600 people here at this point in the day,” Member and former Vice President of the Mineral and Lapidary Club Ken Tudor comments about Saturday’s earlier turnout. “It’s been quite good so far and we’re not done yet!”

Admission is $2 tomorrow for adults and children get in for free. It is cash-only for admission and some vendors, so organizers say to come prepared.

This show continues tomorrow for the final day at the Brewer Auditorium from 10 AM until 4 PM.

