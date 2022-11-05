Waterville man’s murder sentencing delayed

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville man who killed his girlfriend in 2019 was schedule to be sentenced Friday afternoon, but that hearing was delayed.

Nicholas Lovejoy pleaded guilty in May.

Lovejoy admitted to shooting Melissa Sousa at their home.

Officials say the pair lived at the Gold Street apartment with their twin 8-year-old daughters.

There’s no word yet on a new sentencing date.

