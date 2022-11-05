Waterville man’s murder sentencing delayed

File photo of gavel and scales of justice.
File photo of gavel and scales of justice.(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville man who killed his girlfriend in 2019 was schedule to be sentenced Friday afternoon, but that hearing was delayed.

Nicholas Lovejoy pleaded guilty in May.

Lovejoy admitted to shooting Melissa Sousa at their home.

Officials say the pair lived at the Gold Street apartment with their twin 8-year-old daughters.

There’s no word yet on a new sentencing date.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple
Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown

Latest News

10 miles into the chase, two occupants jumped out of the car on the interstate and said they...
Presque Isle man charged with kidnapping after high-speed chase
MVP's Fill the Jeep Food Drive is running at the Cole Land Transportation Museum in Bangor...
Maine Veterans Project aims to provide food, stress relief ahead of holidays
Incense and Peppermint carries a variety of items including newer and vintage candy
Incense and Peppermint is celebrating National Candy Day with a return of a fan favorite
RSV is a common respiratory illness with no specific treatment beyond supportive care
Surge in cases of RSV in babies and toddlers impacting pediatric capacity in hospitals