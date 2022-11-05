Waterville man pleads guilty to fentanyl possession
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville man is facing up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to fentanyl possession.
Court records say officers arrested 31-year-old Patrick Hanson last October after a report of threatening.
Officials say after his arrest, Hanson had seven packages of drugs on him, including one that he kicked under a door at the police station.
Hanson was previously convicted in 2013 for conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute oxycodone and cocaine.
Hanson faces a minimum sentence of six years and a fine of up to $2 million.
