Waterville man pleads guilty to fentanyl possession

A Pine Ridge man found guilty
A Pine Ridge man found guilty(MGN online)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville man is facing up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to fentanyl possession.

Court records say officers arrested 31-year-old Patrick Hanson last October after a report of threatening.

Officials say after his arrest, Hanson had seven packages of drugs on him, including one that he kicked under a door at the police station.

Hanson was previously convicted in 2013 for conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute oxycodone and cocaine.

Hanson faces a minimum sentence of six years and a fine of up to $2 million.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple
Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown

Latest News

Michael Pina
Maine Sheriff’s Deputy honored as the Deputy Sheriff of the Year
Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center adjusts visiting hours
Maine medical worker gets $3M in racial discrimination case
Senators Susan Collins and Angus King said the money ensures domestic violence and sexual...
Native American tribes receive funding for crime victims
10 miles into the chase, two occupants jumped out of the car on the interstate and said they...
Presque Isle man charged with kidnapping after high-speed chase