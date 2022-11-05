Waterville man pleads guilty to fentanyl possession

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville man is facing up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to fentanyl possession.

Court records say officers arrested 31-year-old Patrick Hanson last October after a report of threatening.

Officials say after his arrest, Hanson had seven packages of drugs on him, including one that he kicked under a door at the police station.

Hanson was previously convicted in 2013 for conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute oxycodone and cocaine.

Hanson faces a minimum sentence of six years and a fine of up to $2 million.

