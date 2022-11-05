Warm, with a mix of sun and clouds today.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will be centered to our south and east today through the weekend. This will southerly winds to usher in warmer air into the region through the weekend. Some areas could see records breaking warmth by Sunday.

Today we will see a mix of sun and clouds, although clouds do increase overnight tonight. Southerly winds allow our high temperatures for the afternoon to soar into the lower 70′s. And overnight lows remain balmy, only dropping into the upper 50′s.

Sunday we’ll be mostly cloudy as a cold front will be approaching from the northwest as we get into the afternoon/evening. Highs reach the upper 60′s and lower 70′s. We eventually dry up overnight as we head into Monday morning, we’ll be left with a mix of sun and clouds. Monday, high temperatures continue to reach the upper 60′s and lower 70′s. Then finally, this stretch of warm weather ends by Tuesday where highs drop down into the lower 50′s and upper 40′s for the rest of the week. High pressure also returns next week keeping us sunny and dry for the end of the week.

TODAY: Mix of sun and clouds, highs reach between 66-73, winds will be out of the SW at around 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase, overnight lows drop between 55-60, winds will be out of the SW at around 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, cold front approaches from the northwest, showers mainly north of Bangor. Highs range between 65-71.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies, highs reaching the upper 60′s and low 70′s.

TUESDAY: Sunny, highs temperatures only get into the upper 40′s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, highs reach the upper 40′s and low 50′s.

