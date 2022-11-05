Presque Isle man charged with kidnapping after high-speed chase

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - A Presque Isle man was arrested early Wednesday morning after a high-speed chase across Penobscot and Aroostook counties.

34-year-old Brandin Bouchard is charged with kidnapping, eluding an officer, driving with a revoked license, three drug counts, among others.

East Millinocket Police say Bouchard fled after a routine traffic stop on the Interstate in Medway.

They say he reached speeds over 100 miles per hour along the 58-mile chase and evaded tire spike strips.

Officers observed two people waving their arms outside the car’s windows.

10 miles into the chase, two occupants jumped out of the car on the interstate and said they were being held against their will.

Police say Bouchard eventually crashed into a ditch outside a Lincoln residence and fled on foot before being caught.

Officers say they found methamphetamine, cocaine, and other drugs on him.

Another occupant, 35-year-old Marianne Paul of Connor, was also summonsed for unlawful drug possession.

