Portland Sea Dogs tickets go on sale Saturday

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Single-game tickets for the Portland Sea Dogs’ 2023 season will go on sale on Saturday starting at 9:00 a.m. at the Hadlock Field ticket office.

Phone & online orders will begin at 10:00 AM.

Good morning from Hadlock Field. Fans are starting to lineup for tickets. 2023 tickets go on sale at 9:00 AM. Phone and online sales start at 10:00 AM. Book your nine inning vacation! pic.twitter.com/hVN0fAPQ1q — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) November 5, 2022

Advance ticket prices remain the same as last season.

Box seats are $13.00 for adults and $12.00 for kids and seniors.

Reserved seats are $12.00 for adults and $11.00 for kids and seniors. While general admission tickets are available for $11.00 for adults and $8.00 for kids and seniors.

Seniors are fans 62 and over, and children’s prices are for kids 16 and under.

Children under two years old do not require a ticket.

Season Tickets for the 2023 season are currently on sale. Season Tickets range in price from $355.00 to $497.00 per seat.

The 2023 season will be the Sea Dogs’ 30th season in Portland and 21st as an affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

