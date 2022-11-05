Portland Sea Dogs tickets go on sale Saturday

The Sea Dogs kick off their season Thursday, April 6.
Saturday Morning Maine
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Single-game tickets for the Portland Sea Dogs’ 2023 season will go on sale on Saturday starting at 9:00 a.m. at the Hadlock Field ticket office.

Phone & online orders will begin at 10:00 AM.

Advance ticket prices remain the same as last season.

Box seats are $13.00 for adults and $12.00 for kids and seniors.

Reserved seats are $12.00 for adults and $11.00 for kids and seniors. While general admission tickets are available for $11.00 for adults and $8.00 for kids and seniors.

Seniors are fans 62 and over, and children’s prices are for kids 16 and under.

Children under two years old do not require a ticket.

Season Tickets for the 2023 season are currently on sale. Season Tickets range in price from $355.00 to $497.00 per seat.

Click here for more information.

The 2023 season will be the Sea Dogs’ 30th season in Portland and 21st as an affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

