Native American tribes receive funding for crime victims

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King said the money ensures domestic violence and sexual...
Senators Susan Collins and Angus King said the money ensures domestic violence and sexual assault survivors receive necessary resources and strengthens a community disproportionately affected by these crimes.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The federal government is providing more than two million dollars to assist Native American crime victims in Maine.

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King said the money ensures domestic violence and sexual assault survivors receive necessary resources and strengthens a community disproportionately affected by these crimes.

The Mi’kmaq Nation, Passamaquoddy Tribe of Indian Township, Penobscot Nation, the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians and Wabanaki Women’s Coalition each received more than $350,000 to implement these services.

The money comes from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple
Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown

Latest News

Michael Pina
Maine Sheriff’s Deputy honored as the Deputy Sheriff of the Year
Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center adjusts visiting hours
Maine medical worker gets $3M in racial discrimination case
A Pine Ridge man found guilty
Waterville man pleads guilty to fentanyl possession
10 miles into the chase, two occupants jumped out of the car on the interstate and said they...
Presque Isle man charged with kidnapping after high-speed chase