Native American tribes receive funding for crime victims

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The federal government is providing more than two million dollars to assist Native American crime victims in Maine.

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King said the money ensures domestic violence and sexual assault survivors receive necessary resources and strengthens a community disproportionately affected by these crimes.

The Mi’kmaq Nation, Passamaquoddy Tribe of Indian Township, Penobscot Nation, the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians and Wabanaki Women’s Coalition each received more than $350,000 to implement these services.

The money comes from the U.S. Department of Justice.

