MDI HS reflects on Tuesday’s lockdown

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - Students and staff at MDI High School are reflecting on the events of Tuesday.

Authorities responded to what they called a serious and credible threat naming the school as the target.

Once the school was made aware of the threat, administrators immediately put the school on lockdown.

When School Office Manager Wendy Littlefield got the news of the lockdown, it was her duty to notify the school on the intercom.

She and others in the school acted swiftly to ensure the safety of the everyone in the building.

She said everyone worked together to make sure staff and students made it through.

“I think, you know what, when we got escorted out and when we finally had all the kids picked up and the parents were gone and got quiet, and I think, you know, we kind of all looked at each other in disbelief, like, nobody ever thought that this would happen on this island,” Littlefield said.

“Nobody ever thinks that’s going to happen at that school. But I’m sure that’s what the teachers and the parents thought that at all these other schools. We are lucky, you know, We’re the lucky ones as awful and hard as it was. I don’t think anybody was ever truly in danger, and at the end of the day, that’s all that matters.”

Littlefield adds all the staff and students are healing from the shock of the scare.

Staff from all over the school, including cafeteria and library staff, have welcomed everyone back to campus and continue to work to make it a safe place to be.

