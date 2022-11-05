Maine Sheriff’s Deputy honored as the Deputy Sheriff of the Year

Maine (WABI) - One Maine Sheriff’s Deputy will continue serving Piscataquis County but will now do so with a unique distinction.

Michael Pina was recently honored as the Deputy Sheriff of the Year at the Maine Sheriff’s Association Banquet.

Pina has served as a member of law enforcement for eight years now.

Within the last two and a half years, he’s gotten the chance to serve where he grew up.

“I went elsewhere to get experience so I can come back and do my best to serve the community where I grew up and had so much fun as a kid,” Pina said. “Definitely means the world to be able to give it the best service I can.”

Pina noted this honor was something he dreamed about but never really thought he’d receive.

