Maine medical worker gets $3M in racial discrimination case
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A federal jury has awarded $3 million to a former Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center worker who said racial discrimination led to his firing.
Attorneys for David Ako-Annan, who came to Maine from Ghana, said the damages represented the largest sum awarded in a racial discrimination case in Maine.
EMCC contended that Ako-Annan failed to do his job properly, leading to his termination.
But, the all-white jury concluded he was a victim of racial stereotyping and implicit bias.
The verdict was issued Thursday evening in U.S. District Court.
