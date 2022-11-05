Maine medical worker gets $3M in racial discrimination case

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center adjusts visiting hours
Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center adjusts visiting hours
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A federal jury has awarded $3 million to a former Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center worker who said racial discrimination led to his firing.

Attorneys for David Ako-Annan, who came to Maine from Ghana, said the damages represented the largest sum awarded in a racial discrimination case in Maine.

EMCC contended that Ako-Annan failed to do his job properly, leading to his termination.

But, the all-white jury concluded he was a victim of racial stereotyping and implicit bias.

The verdict was issued Thursday evening in U.S. District Court.

