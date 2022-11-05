It’s National Donut Day!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today is National Donut Day!

Frank’s Bake Shop in downtown Bangor celebrates the sweet treat every day.

Saturday morning was no exception.

From apple cider to glazed, there was no shortage of them.

What do employees say is their most popular item?

”I would definitely say donuts,” said staff member Rhett McDonald. “I mean we’re kind of known for it. Between that, it’s our glazed donut, or we have our chocolate frosted donuts that we like to do cool decorations on. So like for Thanksgiving or Christmas we’ll do cool little red or green sprinkles, or purple and orange sprinkles, and people love that.”

You can find Frank’s Bake Shop on State Street.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.