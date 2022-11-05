Election Guide: How, where and when to vote in Maine

Maine (WMTW) - As it gets closer to Election Day, here are some important things to know when it comes to voting in Maine.

General Election Day: Nov. 8, 2022. Voters may register at polls. The last polling places close at 8 p.m., though check with your local polling place to learn when the polls close in your precinct.

Not sure where to vote? Visit Maine’s website to search municipality and street address.

Are you registered? Contact your local municipal election official.

Problems at the poll? Questions regarding the conduct of elections in Maine can be sent to the clerk or registrar of voters in your municipality. You can also send questions and complaints to the Elections Division of the Secretary of State’s Office at cec.elections@maine.gov or call 207-624-7650.

Next Tuesday is Free Fare Day on the Community Connector! #heybangor Want to vote but don't have a ride to the polls? We've got you covered. Ride for free on Election Day! Posted by City of Bangor, Maine - City Hall on Friday, November 4, 2022

Voter registration

To vote in Maine’s General Election, you must be registered in the community where you reside, be at least 18 years of age by Election Day and have established and maintained a voting residence.

“Residence” for the purposes of elections is defined by Maine as “that place where the person has established a fixed and principal home to which the person, whenever temporarily absent, intends to return.”

Maine.gov says you may offer documentation of any of the following which the Registrar of Voters may consider in determining whether you have established residence in a particular municipality in Maine:

A direct statement under oath of your intention to reside at a particular place;

The location of any dwelling you currently occupy;

The place where you have registered your motor vehicle (if you own the vehicle);

Your current income tax return or other tax document showing your residence address;

The residence address where your mail is received;

The residence address on your current hunting or fishing license;

The residence address on your driver’s license or state identification card;

Your eligibility for public benefits based on residency; or

Any other documentation that you may have (e.g., a utility bill with your residence address) showing objective facts that tend to indicate your place of residence.

Students have the right to register in the municipality in Maine at the school they attend, provided they have established a voting residence there.

Students who pay “out-of-state tuition” at a Maine college or university are not precluded from establishing residency in Maine for voting purposes.

Members of the uniformed service who are qualified to register to vote do not gain or lose residency solely because of their presence or absence while on active duty in the uniformed service. Generally, the home of record that you claim for your service branch is your established residence for voting purposes. If that legal residence is in Maine, members may register to vote at that address.

Those who are incarcerated at a correctional facility may register to vote in the Maine municipality where they previously resided prior to incarceration.

Homeless persons or those living in a shelter are also entitled to vote and may submit a physical description of their residence, under oath, to their municipal clerk in lieu of other residency documentation. Voters who are homeless are not required to present a mailing address in order to register to vote.

To learn more about the rights of voters in Maine and the process to register, click here.

Voter ID

You do not need to provide an identification to vote in Maine if you’ve voted in the state before. First-time voters who registered by mail and didn’t provide a copy of their IDs need to show one of the following documents:

Maine driver’s license

Maine state ID card

current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or government document that shows your name and address when you registered

Those who do not have an ID or proof of residence can cast a challenged ballot.

Once you cast your ballot, you can check the status of it on Maine’s website.

Absentee voter registration

Any registered voter may cast an absentee ballot instead of voting in person at a voting place on Election Day.

You don’t need to have a specific reason or be unable to vote at the voting place on Election Day to receive an absentee ballot.

You may request an absentee ballot until Nov. 3, 2022, the third business day prior to the election, unless special circumstances exist.

The online portal is now open for those seeking an absentee ballot. Click here to visit the online portal. You are likely to receive your ballot within seven to 10 days.

You can also contact the municipal clerk in the town or city where you are registered to vote.

Voters in Maine only need to submit one request to obtain their absentee ballot.

Absentee ballots must be received by the voter’s municipality by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Rank choice voting

Ranked-choice voting allows voters to choose their candidates in order of preference, by marking candidates as their first, second, third, and subsequent choices.

The votes are tabulated in rounds, with the lowest-ranked candidates eliminated in each round until there are only two candidates left. The one who is determined to have received the majority of the votes (more than 50%) in the final round is declared the winner.

Rank-choice voting is only used in federal races under Maine’s constitution.

You can learn more about rank choice voting on Maine’s website.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.