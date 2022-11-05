Downtown Bangor holds ‘Early Bird Weekend’ ahead of holiday shopping season

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s Early Bird weekend is happening now!

It might not feel like it quite yet, but the holiday season is just around the corner.

The City of Bangor invites you to get a head start on some holiday shopping, while supporting at local businesses.

Multiple businesses involved are having holiday sales to celebrate the weekend.

This is the first of many events to celebrate the holidays locally.

”Early Bird Weekend is our kickoff to the holiday shopping season, and coming up we’ll have Plaid Friday and Small Business Saturday happening as well, and those are two other really great opportunities to get out and get into the community and do that local holiday shopping,” said Executive Director of Downtown Bangor Betsy Lundy.

Sunday is the final day of the event.

To find out what businesses are involved, you can visit downtownbangor.com.

