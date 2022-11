T1 R 9 Wels, Maine (WABI) - Fire destroyed a camp and a camper trailer at Ambajejus Lake Friday night.

Maine Forest Rangers worked with firefighters from Millinocket, East Millinocket and Medway to help contain the fire.

Officials say the fire destroyed a camp, a camper trailer and extended into the woods.

The fire is now fully contained.

Maine Forest Rangers have been working with firefighters from Millinocket, East Millinocket and Medway at a structure/wildfire in T1 R 9 WELS at Ambajejus Lake. The fire destroyed a camp, a camper trailer and extended into the woods. The fire is now fully contained. #MEFire pic.twitter.com/QLBhS8SbD4 — Maine Forest Rangers (@MaineRangers) November 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.