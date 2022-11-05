Belfast Curling Club hosts 20 Scottish Curlers

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Belfast Curling Club welcomed in 20 curlers from Scotland’s Royal Caledonian Curling Club.

This stop was one of 14 as part of their USA tour taking them all over the country.

“I love curling, everyone here loves curling. So, it was just wonderful it just to like kind of almost like a party spirit,” said Cheryl Pieske the chair for the Belfast Curling Club Scot Tour.

The club in Belfast was packed with a crowd eager to see the Scots take on the local team on Saturday.

Out on the ice you could hear the echoes of the captains or skips bellowing commands.

But also the banter of the teams encouraging each other.

“It’s traditional, but it’s also natural to compliment a good shot, whether it’s a new team or whether it’s the opposition’s team,” said Shirley Jeans of Scotland’s Royal Caledonian Curling Club.

That kind of camaraderie went well beyond the ice.

“They’re awesome. They’re an awesome club. Open arms. They assign hosts for every team and so they shared different aspects of the town and city as well as the curling club,” said Courier in the USA-Scot Tour Donna Pearson.

As per tradition in Curling the teams exchanged pins with each other by the day’s end.

But the Scots brought with them something extra for their friends from Maine.

Alongside the pins they gifted a map of Scotland showing all the locations for curling rinks.

Ensuring that should these curlers from Maine choose to visit Scotland they have an invitation to curl while they’re there.

