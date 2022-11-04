Travis Mills Foundation in the running for a Land Rover and $25K - voting ends Sunday!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Travis Mills Foundation is in the running to win a new Land Rover and $25,000.

They are one of five finalists for the land rover defender service award for veteran outreach.

In their application, the foundation said the land rover would be a huge help for them to transport veterans that fly into Portland to their retreat or other programs Voting ends on Sunday.

To learn more about the awards and to vote for the Travis Mills foundation, here.

