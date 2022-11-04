Surge in cases of RSV in babies and toddlers impacting pediatric capacity in hospitals

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - As we continue to see a surge in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, among babies and toddlers, Maine Health and Northern Light Health say it’s creating a strain on pediatric inpatient capacity in hospitals.

RSV is a common respiratory illness with no specific treatment beyond supportive care.

While most children are able to recover at home, the virus can lead to bronchitis or pneumonia in babies and toddlers.

Dr. Dora Mills, Chief Health Improvement Officer at Maine Health, said they are still seeing many cases of COVID and the flu as well, making emergency departments very busy.

They’re asking the public to remain vigilant and continue to do all the preventative measures like washing your hands and sanitizing frequently.

They said people should wear a mask in indoors public places, stay home when they are not feeling okay, and get vaccinated against COVID and the flu.

“RSV is now at incredibly high level, so we need to make sure we’re also taking those same precautions around those who are at risk for RSV.” Dr. Mills said, “This includes babies under six months of age, premature infants, older children with underlying heart lung immunity, or neuromuscular conditions. And those precautions include that during this RSV surge, we should keep keeping those children at high risk, particularly newborns and young infants, away from public indoor crowded places. Just during this surge, it’s just important to keep them protected just like we do with COVID influenza, other people, other age groups who are at high risk for severe disease.” she said.

Parents should seek immediate care if their child is having trouble breathing or breathing very fast, seems very drowsy, or has lips or fingernails that look blue.

Official say the 37 staffed pediatric beds at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor are 97 percent full.

The 87 pediatric beds a Maine Medical Center are all occupied.

