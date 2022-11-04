Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion, new lottery record

The string of 39 consecutive drawings without a winner is a reflection of the tough odds of...
The string of 39 consecutive drawings without a winner is a reflection of the tough odds of winning a jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Strong sales boosted a Powerball jackpot to an estimated $1.6 billion on Friday, making it the largest lottery prize in history.

A drawing will be held Saturday night for the Powerball prize, which hasn’t been won in more than three months. That string of 39 consecutive drawings without a winner is a reflection of the tough odds of winning a jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million.

The advertised jackpot is the prize for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Almost all winners instead opt for the cash prize, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $782.4 million.

The new jackpot tops the previous record prize of $1.586 billion won in 2016 by three Powerball players in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple
Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown

Latest News

Bucksport library filling back up after humidity damages books
Bucksport library filling back up after humidity damages books
Dept. of Education using preventative approach when it comes to school threats
Dept. of Education using preventative approach when it comes to school threats
Tom Barrack exits Brooklyn Federal Court on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in New York.
Trump ally Tom Barrack acquitted of foreign agent charges
Arraignment took place Thursday
Jojo Morales’ grandmother arraigned on Fugitive of Justice Charge in Houlton
FILE - Kash Patel, former chief of staff for President Donald Trump, speaks at a rally in...
AP source: Trump aide appears before Mar-a-Lago grand jury