Police: ‘Philadelphia’s most wanted’ arrested in Maine traffic stop, drugs seized

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - A man wanted on a homicide warrant in Pennsylvania was arrested in Auburn, Maine, on Tuesday.

Officials described 43-year-old Earl Hassan as “Philadelphia’s most wanted.” Hassan was a passenger in a car that had been pulled over for an expired registration on Kittyhawk Avenue around 11 p.m.

According to police, Hassan gave them a fake ID but his real identity was confirmed shortly after.

Officers took Hassan into custody and seized crack cocaine as well as $25,000 in drug proceeds from him.

An additional one pound of cocaine and drug paraphernalia was seized from a home following the traffic stop.

Hassan’s homicide warrant was issued out of Philadelphia. He was taken to Androscoggin County Jail, where he will be held without bail pending an extradition hearing.

