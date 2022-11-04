Mostly Sunny & Warmer Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will be centered to our south and east today through the weekend. This will usher warmer air into the region through the weekend, resulting in well above average high temperatures.

Our Friday will feature mostly sunny skies with high temperatures topping off in the low to mid-60s along the coast and mid to upper 60s inland. We’ll see clear to partly cloudy skies for the nighttime tonight. With warmer air in place and a bit more cloudiness overnight, temperatures will be on the mild side with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

We’ll see a few more clouds around on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds expected. It will be a bit warmer especially away from the coastline. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s inland while coastal areas are a bit cooler with highs in the mid-60s due to the southwest wind off the water. A weakening cold front will move in, and fizzle out, as it crosses the state Sunday. This will bring us more clouds Sunday along with a slight chance for a few showers, mainly for areas north of Bangor. High temperatures will again be in the mid-60s to low 70s on Sunday. The warm weather will stick around for one more day on Monday with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. Record high temperatures will be possible Saturday through Monday for inland locales so we’ll be watching those thermometers closely. A strong cold front is forecast to cross the state Monday. The front doesn’t have much in the way of moisture with it so I’m not expecting any shower activity with the frontal passage Monday. Much cooler, more fall-like weather will move in behind the front for Tuesday. High pressure will build toward the area Tuesday with sunshine, a gusty northwest wind and highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 61°-68°, coolest along the coast. Southwest 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 47°-53°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 64°-72°, coolest along the coast. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. A few showers possible north of Bangor. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

