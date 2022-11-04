Maine Veterans Project aims to provide food, stress relief ahead of holidays

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After helping put food on the tables of hundreds of Maine veterans and their families last year, a popular food drive has started up once again.

The Maine Veterans Project is collecting non-perishable food items for the drive from now until Veterans Day, November 11th.

The Cole Land Transportation Museum in Bangor is serving as the drop-off location with two Jeeps parked right inside the doors. The Jeeps are labeled as either Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard, or Army, Air Force, and Space Force.

Organizers ask that you stuff the truck of your choosing, or put donations in both. They hope this friendly “battle of the branches” drives up participation, but they say in the end, every veteran wins.

“It’s more than just food. We also want to provide stress relief. We’re a suicide prevention organization first and foremost, so anything we can take off the stress levels we try to do that,” said Doc Goodwin, president of Maine Veterans Project.

“The Galen Cole Family Foundation that funds this museum is always trying to do community outreach and trying to impact community in any way that they can. And this is just one more way that we can do it,” said Jennifer Munson, Cole Land Transportation Museum director.

The Maine Veterans Project says in addition to things like canned vegetables and soup, they could always use more canned meat.

Doc Goodwin also suggests donating some sweets to put a smile on veterans’ faces around the holidays. He just asks you check the expiration date on whatever it is that you’re dropping off.

Of course, cash donations are welcome, too.

