Jojo Morales’ grandmother arraigned on Fugitive of Justice Charge in Houlton
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOULTON, Maine (WABI) - The grandmother of Jojo Morales was arraigned at Houlton Superior Court Thursday.
68-Year-Old Lilliam Pena Morales is charged with being a fugitive of justice, according to a court clerk.
The charge stems from the alleged abduction of six-year-old Jojo Morales in Miami on August 27.
On August 29, a vehicle used in connection with the alleged abduction was found in Houlton.
The boy along with his father and grandmother were spotted entering a Walgreens in Houlton around the same time.
Lilliam Morales, and Jojo’s father, Jorge Morales, were arrested in New Brunswick on Sunday.
