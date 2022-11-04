Jojo Morales’ grandmother arraigned on Fugitive of Justice Charge in Houlton

Arraignment took place Thursday
Arraignment took place Thursday(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOULTON, Maine (WABI) - The grandmother of Jojo Morales was arraigned at Houlton Superior Court Thursday.

68-Year-Old Lilliam Pena Morales is charged with being a fugitive of justice, according to a court clerk.

The charge stems from the alleged abduction of six-year-old Jojo Morales in Miami on August 27.

On August 29, a vehicle used in connection with the alleged abduction was found in Houlton.

The boy along with his father and grandmother were spotted entering a Walgreens in Houlton around the same time.

Lilliam Morales, and Jojo’s father, Jorge Morales, were arrested in New Brunswick on Sunday.

