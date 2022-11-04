Incense and Peppermint is celebrating National Candy Day with a return of a fan favorite

Incense and Peppermint carries a variety of items including newer and vintage candy
Incense and Peppermint carries a variety of items including newer and vintage candy(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - If you have some candy left over from Halloween, it’s the perfect way to celebrate National Candy Day today.

If you don’t have any and you’re in the Waterville area, the candy store called Incense and Peppermints can help.

Co-owner Malcolm Porter says they now have on their shelves a candy that disappeared back in 2018, Canada mints.

He says it had been a long-time staple of the Necco Company in Massachusetts.

When they closed in 2018, the candy went away.

Porter said they were resurrected by the Spangler Candy Company and returned to shelves in August.

The store carries a variety of items including newer and vintage candy.

“We thought that it was really important to have candy that you’re not going to see every place, you know, I wanted to be a destination, you know, give people a reason to come and find us..” Porter said, “If you put out a sign that says candy, all the kids in the world are going to come in, but what are they coming in with? They’re coming in with parents and grandparents, and we wanted to do something that would engage the parents and the grandparents.” he said.

They also make their fudge in house.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple
Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple
MDI High School
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown

Latest News

RSV is a common respiratory illness with no specific treatment beyond supportive care
Surge in cases of RSV in babies and toddlers impacting pediatric capacity in hospitals
Travis Mills
Travis Mills Foundation in the running for a Land Rover and $25K - voting ends Sunday!
Bucksport library filling back up after humidity damages books
Bucksport library filling back up after humidity damages books
Dept. of Education using preventative approach when it comes to school threats
Dept. of Education using preventative approach when it comes to school threats