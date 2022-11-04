Incense and Peppermint is celebrating National Candy Day with a return of a fan favorite

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - If you have some candy left over from Halloween, it’s the perfect way to celebrate National Candy Day today.

If you don’t have any and you’re in the Waterville area, the candy store called Incense and Peppermints can help.

Co-owner Malcolm Porter says they now have on their shelves a candy that disappeared back in 2018, Canada mints.

He says it had been a long-time staple of the Necco Company in Massachusetts.

When they closed in 2018, the candy went away.

Porter said they were resurrected by the Spangler Candy Company and returned to shelves in August.

The store carries a variety of items including newer and vintage candy.

“We thought that it was really important to have candy that you’re not going to see every place, you know, I wanted to be a destination, you know, give people a reason to come and find us..” Porter said, “If you put out a sign that says candy, all the kids in the world are going to come in, but what are they coming in with? They’re coming in with parents and grandparents, and we wanted to do something that would engage the parents and the grandparents.” he said.

They also make their fudge in house.

