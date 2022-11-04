Husson field hockey looks to book ticket to NECC Championship

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson field hockey will be putting its 6-0 home record on the line when the Eagles host Maine-Farmington in the New England Collegiate Conference Semifinals on Saturday at 5 p.m.

The Eagles host Maine-Farmington on Saturday at 5 p.m. (WABI)

Husson just saw the Beavers to close out the regular season on Oct. 30. That was an 8-0 win on Senior Day.

Now, they’ll be looking for another win to send them to the conference championship game in a repeat effort.

“I think a lot of it comes from the team last year. We had to go to Thomas to play, and this year we really wanted that home-field advantage. It’s a new group of girls, but we’re here to work hard and make it back to where we were last year,” said Katie Perkins, senior midfielder.

The NECC Championship will also be contested at Husson on Sunday at 3 p.m.

