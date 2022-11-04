Great night a head! Lows drop into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will be centered to our south and east today through the weekend. This will usher warmer air into the region through the weekend, resulting in well above average high temperatures, some areas could see records breaking warmth.

Tonight, we’ll have partly cloudy skies with milder overnight temperatures only dropping into the upper 40′s and low 50′s.

Clouds begin to increase throughout the weekend as a weak cold front approach for Monday. Saturday will feature partly sunny skies with highs reaching the upper 60′s and lower 70′s. With high pressure to our southeast and an approaching low from the Northwest the pressure gradient force tightens over the region resulting in breezy weather. Winds will be out of the SW at around 10-20 mph, gusting into the mid 20′s. We hang onto those breezy winds through the weekend. Sunday will feature increased clouds with mostly cloudy skies but remaining dry with highs reaching the upper 60′s and low 70′s. The warm weather will stick around for one more day on Monday with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. A rather dry cold front pushes through Monday pushing our temperatures back down to a more fall like feel for the rest of the week. High pressure builds in behind the front and keeps us sunny and dry for Tuesday.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows drop between 47°-55°. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs reach between 65°-72°. Cooler along the coast wind will be out of the SW at around 10-20 mph, gusts into the mid-20′s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. A few light isolated showers possible north of Bangor. Highs reach between 65-70. Winds will be out of the SW 5-15 mph.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, much cooler and fall like. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

