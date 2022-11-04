Fall Back: Time to check your smoke alarms

When you change your clocks for Daylight Saving Time, you should change the battery in your...
When you change your clocks for Daylight Saving Time, you should change the battery in your smoke alarm.(Source: WALB)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT
Maine (WABI) - This weekend we fall back, which means lighter mornings and darker evenings are on the way.

At 2 a.m. Sunday, clocks will turn back an hour and revert to Standard time.

As Daylight Saving Time comes to an end, it’s a good time to check those batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

According to the American Red Cross, home fires claim seven lives every day, but having a working smoke alarm can cut the risk of death by half.

If you don’t have a working smoke detector in your home, the Red Cross will come to you and install as many as you need for free.

“Smoke alarms give you that time to get out of your house. You only have about two minutes or less to get out of your house in the event of a fire. Please, if you are out of your house, don’t ever go back in,” said Caroline King of the American Red Cross.

It’s a good idea to test your smoke alarms monthly.

If your smoke alarm is ten years old old, it’s time to get a new one because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time.

Click here to request a smoke alarm or call: 1-800-464-6692 (Option 4).

