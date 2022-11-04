Culturefest returns to Orono Saturday

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A celebration of countries and cultures from around the world is taking place at the University of Maine Saturday.

Culturefest is taking place from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the New Balance Student Recreation Center on the Orono campus.

The event will feature international foods, cultural exhibits, children’s activities, and a style show.

“For our international students and our diverse community members, it’s a really great way for them to showcase who they are and what their identity is. For our residents of Orono, Bangor, and nearby areas, it’s a great way for them to see and celebrate this diversity but also educate their families, especially young children about all of the places they can travel to and all the languages they can learn, and how many wonderful things are available on different continents,” said Orlina Boteva, Director of the Office of International Programs.

Parking will be made available at the Rec Center and in the athletic complex next to the football stadium.

