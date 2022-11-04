Congressman Jared Golden touts firefighter support bill, accepts endorsement

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Congressman Jared Golden accepted an endorsement from Professional Fire Fighters of Maine outside the Hose 5 Fire Museum in Bangor Thursday.

The union said they’re endorsing Golden for his history of working with first responders and his record as a labor fighter.

Golden was among a group of representatives who introduced the bipartisan “Fire Grants and Safety Act” last week.

He says it would increase federal resources for local fire departments nationwide, providing new equipment, improving training and addressing staffing.

Some of these funds are set to expire next year.

Golden also mentioned the importance of providing mental health resources for first responders who experience a high rate of trauma.

”It obviously wears on you,” Golden said. “And, too often, I think we don’t recognize that about the men and women in uniform here in our own country - our firefighters, our police officers and other first responders. We’ve got to do more to get the word out there and understand that if we get them the care and the resources they need, they’ll be back doing what they love doing, which is serving the community.”

The union previously endorsed Golden in 2018.

