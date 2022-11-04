Bangor winter parking bans on hold until first storm

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - This prolonged stretch of mild weather we’ve been enjoying means parking is still allowed on Bangor streets for the foreseeable future.

The Queen City changed its rules a few years ago when it comes to winter parking. They now wait until the first storm of the season to implement their downtown district parking ban. That prohibits parking on downtown city streets from 11: 00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. the next morning whenever the ban is in place.

The first storm of the season also triggers the city-wide parking ban. That’s in place from midnight until 6:00 a.m. every day until March 31st.

“The biggest piece of advice I can give people, and I wish more people took advantage of it: go to our city website and sign up for parking alerts. It’s right on the front page. Sign up for alerts, look for ‘parking,’ put in your email address, and every parking ban we’ll send out notifications to let people know. And every time I send out a downtown parking ban, I remind people of the rules about the citywide parking ban. So, lots of great information on those alerts,” said Aaron Huotari, public works director for the City of Bangor.

At the same time the city-wide ban starts, there’s also daytime parking rules that go into effect. On an even calendar day parking is allowed on the even-numbered side of a street. An odd calendar day means parking is allowed on the odd-numbered side of a street.

The city says this allows for more effective snow removal.

