Wednesday Regional Championship Recap

BANGOR, GARDINER, PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - Field hockey along with Class B and C soccer contested North Championships on Wednesday.

Seven North champions crowned (WABI)

Class A Field Hockey North Championship: Skowhegan 3, Oxford Hills 2 OT

Class B Field Hockey North Championship: Lawrence 4, Belfast 3

Class C Field Hockey North Championship: MCI 2, Dirigo 0

Class B Boys Soccer North Championship: John Bapst 2, Winslow 0

Class B Girls Soccer North Championship: Hermon 2, Old Town 0

Class C Boys Soccer North Championship: Fort Kent 2, Washington Academy 1

Class C Girls Soccer North Championship: Bucksport 2, Houlton 1

