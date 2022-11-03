Wednesday Regional Championship Recap
Seven North champions crowned
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BANGOR, GARDINER, PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - Field hockey along with Class B and C soccer contested North Championships on Wednesday.
Class A Field Hockey North Championship: Skowhegan 3, Oxford Hills 2 OT
Class B Field Hockey North Championship: Lawrence 4, Belfast 3
Class C Field Hockey North Championship: MCI 2, Dirigo 0
Class B Boys Soccer North Championship: John Bapst 2, Winslow 0
Class B Girls Soccer North Championship: Hermon 2, Old Town 0
Class C Boys Soccer North Championship: Fort Kent 2, Washington Academy 1
Class C Girls Soccer North Championship: Bucksport 2, Houlton 1
